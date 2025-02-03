Cocomelon Bubble Bath - Tottle

Cocomelon Bubble Bath will make bath time more pleasant for children, so that evening bathing becomes great fun. • A composition that is gentle on children's skin • Cute baby design • Form large, long-lasting bubbles • Has a fresh green apple scent

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau. Dicaprylyl Ether. Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride. Betaine. Glycerin. Cetearyl Alcohol. Niacinamide. Dimethicone. Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/Vp Copolymer. Glyceryl Stearate. Peg-100 Stearate. Parfum/Fragrance. Propylene Glycol. Cellulose. Cetearyl Glucoside. Caprylyl Glycol.Hydroxyacetophenone. Butylene Glycol. Polysilicone-11. Chlorphenesin. Tocopheryl Acetate.

Sold by The Fragrance Centre (CRM Trading Ltd)