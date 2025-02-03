Clinique Happy Heart Edp Spray 100ml

Clinique Happy Heart. A wealth of flowers. A hint of warmth. A deepening of emotions. With a heart of water hyacinth, brightened with Mandarin and blond woods. Wear it and have a happy heart. A rich, fresh floral fragrance that celebrates the romantic side of Happy. Top Notes: Mandarin Orange, Cassia, and Cucumber Middle Notes: Carrot and Water Hyacinth Base Notes: Sandalwood and White Wood

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral.

