Cocomelon Bubble Bath, Bubble Blower Microphone Style 100ml

Musical. Sing -a-long. Microphone. Cocomelon. Requires 2 x 1.5V AAA batteries. Great fun indoors or out; these wands are a great way to create bubbles and even bigger smiles from kids and adults. The fun does not stop until the last bubble pops. This toy produces flashes that may trigger epilepsy in sensitized individuals. Not suitable for children under 36 months. Small parts. Choking hazard. All of the packaging, such as tape, plastic sheets, wire ties, stickers and tags, are not part of this product, please discard for your child's safety. Do not mix new and used batteries. Do not mix different types of batteries. This device complies with part 15 of the FCC rules. Operation is subject to the following two conditions: (1) This device may not cause harmful interference, and (2) This device must accept any interference received, including interference that may cause undesired operation.

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau. Dicaprylyl Ether. Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride. Betaine. Glycerin. Cetearyl Alcohol. Niacinamide. Dimethicone. Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/Vp Copolymer. Glyceryl Stearate. Peg-100 Stearate. Parfum/Fragrance. Propylene Glycol. Cellulose. Cetearyl Glucoside. Caprylyl Glycol.Hydroxyacetophenone. Butylene Glycol. Polysilicone-11. Chlorphenesin. Tocopheryl Acetate.

