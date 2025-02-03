Baby Shark Bath Fizzer & Charm

Calling all Baby Shark Fans! Baby Shark, Doo Doo Doo Doo, Baby Shark...! It will brighten up their bath time and make it truly enjoyable!

Make bathtime more fun with this Baby Shark Bath Fizzer. Watch the water change colour and discover the hidden charm inside

DIRECTIONS: Place in a warm bath.

WARNING! Choking hazard due to small parts. Not suitable for children under 3 years. Adult supervision recommended. In the event of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of clean water. Do not apply to damaged, inamed or sensitive skin. For external use only.