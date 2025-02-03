Rock Roll Black Sabbath Mural - Sabotage

Product Detail

Each mural is a maximum of 2.5 meters in height and is made up of individual sheets of 500mm wide wallpaper.

Alternatively, if you want a specific size we can rework to fit your requirements. Please email us with the dimensions you require and we will quote you the price.

Image Detail

In 1975 Sabbath released Sabotage, an album named after their collective feeling of being ripped off by everyone around them. The music on the album reflected a darker feeling of the moment but the cover gave some light relief and was an inspired design.

Creating this look in your room scheme is simple. Like standard wallpaper you can easily hang it yourself, or you may wish to use a professional. All our murals are digitally printed on 180gm paper to maximise the quality of the image.