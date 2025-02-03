Rock Roll My Chemical Romance Mural - Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge

Product Detail

Each mural is a maximum of 2.5 meters in height and is made up of individual sheets of 500mm wide wallpaper.

Alternatively, if you want a specific size we can rework to fit your requirements. Please email us with the dimensions you require and we will quote you the price.

Image Detail

Artwork drawn by Gerard Way "Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge" is a concept album that continues the story from the band's debut album. Two lovers are trapped in a town being overrun by vampires, and after the woman is bitten, the man must drive a stake through her heart. Then he kills himself in grief.

Creating this look in your room scheme is simple. Like standard wallpaper you can easily hang it yourself, or you may wish to use a professional. All our murals are digitally printed on 180gm paper to maximise the quality of the image.