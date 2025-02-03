Rock Roll Guns N' Roses Mural - Use Your Illusions II

Product Detail Each mural is a maximum of 2.5 meters in height and is made up of individual sheets of 500mm wide wallpaper. Alternatively, if you want a specific size we can rework to fit your requirements. Please email us with the dimensions you require and we will quote you the price. Image Detail The cover is derived from a painting from Raphael called " the school of Athens". This is the work of Estonian-American artist Mark Kostabi. Apparently, Kotsabi had already made the stylised detail of the Raphael painting which he called €°â �ÒUse You Illusion €°â •À_ before the G N €°â ‰ã ¢R album was made. Axl Rose bought the painting and liked it so much it became the album cover and the album titles. €°â �ÒUse You Illusion €°â •À_ is a sentence from a verse of the song Locomotive off the second album. Creating this look in your room scheme is simple. Like standard wallpaper you can easily hang it yourself, or you may wish to use a professional. All our murals are digitally printed on 180gm paper to maximise the quality of the image.

Sold by ROCKSAX (ROCK INDUSTRIES EUROPE LIMITED)