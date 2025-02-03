Nature Spell 1% Bakuchiol Vegan Retinol & Squalane Face Serum

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Patch test first, atleast 24 hrs before using. In case of eye contact rinse thoroughly. If irritation persists, seek medical advice. For external use only.Keep out of reach of children and away from direct sunlight.

Elevate your skincare regimen with the transformative powers of Niacinamide Magic, the serum that truly lives up to its name. Enriched with a potent blend of 5% Niacinamide and Zinc, it’s the ultimate solution for blemish-prone skin. This dynamic duo targets the root causes of breakouts, refines pore appearance, and balances sebum production, ensuring a complexion that’s consistently clear and vibrant.

