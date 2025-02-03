VonShef Deep Fat Fryer 3L Stainless Steel 2000W

Who says fry-day only comes once a week? Enjoy flavourful fried foods without the hassle with our deep fat fryer, whether it’s a weeknight dinner or late-night sweet treat. And don’t worry about that lingering chip shop smell; the built-in filter traps all those strong odours, keeping your kitchen feeling fresh. HIGH POWERED HEAT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY Embrace a new faff-free way to enjoy fried family favourites; with a 10-minute pre-heat time, you can feed hungry mouths in a flash. This speedy heat-up is thanks to the mighty 2000W power output and immersed heating coil, which maximise efficiency and produce the most delicious results. The 3 litre deep fat fryer can hold up to 1kg of food, providing plenty of room for full family meals or dinner party appetisers. FRY TO PERFECTION WITH PRECISE TEMPERATURE CONTROL Take control of your cooking using the deep fryer’s adjustable thermostat dial. With a temperature range of 150-190°C, you can try out a range of different recipes, savoury or sweet. From crispy chips and battered onion rings to fluffy doughnuts and gooey Mars bars (controversial, we know) there’s something for every taste. The indicator light will switch on once the oil inside the chip fryer has reached your desired temperature, letting you know as soon as you can get frying. Set the 60-minute timer as required, for a low-maintenance and faff-free frying solution. MONITOR YOUR FOOD AS YOU GO Impatient? You can easily monitor the cooking process through the splash guard’s viewing window, which allows you to keep track without removing the lid. Not only is this super convenient, but it also maintains the oil fryer’s internal temperature to ensure the crispiest results. Plus, it keeps you and your worktops protected from scalding oil splatters. CREATE A SAFE KITCHEN TODAY While we all love fried food, the hot oil used in the process poses a safety risk. Set on non-slip feet, our 3L deep fat fryer includes a range of features to ensure safe use. This includes an overheat protection switch, plus a removable frying basket with a cool touch handle and drainage hook that lets you slowly and safely lower and remove your food in and out of the oil. EASY TO USE, EASY TO CLEAN Once done, simply pop the basket, oil container, and lid in the dishwasher or wash by hand. Thanks to its sleek and durable stainless steel build, the exterior of the fat fryer can be easily wiped down too, giving it pride of place in your kitchen.

Cook 1kg of your favourite foods at once Heats up in just 10 minutes indicated by the light Set your preferred temperature & time

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)