Trunki Ride-On Suitcase - Cassie the Cat Cabin Bag / Purple

Purr Away with the Cassie the Cat Trunki. Take Cassie the Trunki Cat on its very own kitty adventures! Designed for travelling tots - so jump on and meow away, get ready to ride and explore! Purrfect for kids on the move, our Cassie the Cat Trunki ride-on suitcase is the ideal companion for sleepovers, staycations or for playing at home! Originally designed as a fun twist on hand luggage, our Trunki suitcases are made in the UK with durable, wipe-clean plastic to withstand even the bumpiest journeys! We’re sure of the quality of every Trunki that they come covered by a free 5-year guarantee. Volume: 18 litres Size: 46 x 20.5 x 31 cm Weight: 1.7kg / 3.8lb Max Ride-On Weight: 50kg/110lb Recommended Age: 3-6 years Tow & Carry Strap included Made from easy to clean hard plastic, simply wipe with soap and water or antibacterial wipes

Sold by Tutti Bambini (Tutti Frutti Direct Limited)