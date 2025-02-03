Marketplace.
image 1 of Trunki Ride-On Suitcase - Cassie the Cat Cabin Bag / Purple

Trunki Ride-On Suitcase - Cassie the Cat Cabin Bag / Purple

No ratings yet

Write a review

Colour

Size

This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Tutti Bambini

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Trunki Ride-On Suitcase - Cassie the Cat Cabin Bag / Purple
Purr Away with the Cassie the Cat Trunki. Take Cassie the Trunki Cat on its very own kitty adventures! Designed for travelling tots - so jump on and meow away, get ready to ride and explore!Purrfect for kids on the move, our Cassie the Cat Trunki ride-on suitcase is the ideal companion for sleepovers, staycations or for playing at home! Originally designed as a fun twist on hand luggage, our Trunki suitcases are made in the UK with durable, wipe-clean plastic to withstand even the bumpiest journeys! We’re sure of the quality of every Trunki that they come covered by a free 5-year guarantee.Volume: 18 litresSize: 46 x 20.5 x 31 cmWeight: 1.7kg / 3.8lbMax Ride-On Weight: 50kg/110lbRecommended Age: 3-6 yearsTow & Carry Strap includedMade from easy to clean hard plastic, simply wipe with soap and water or antibacterial wipes
Sold by Tutti Bambini (Tutti Frutti Direct Limited)

View all Luggage & Travel

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here