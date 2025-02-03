Lexibook K360FZ Disney Frozen II 7pcs Musical Instruments Set

Disney Frozen II 7pcs Musical Instruments Set is perfect for budding musicians.

The set includes: 1 drum with 1 pair of drumsticks, 1 pair of maracas, 1 pair of castanets, 1 tambourine, 1 harmonica, 1 flute and 1 trumpet.

The set has a great Frozen II design and the pieces can be stored in the drum for easy storage.