Marketplace.
image 1 of Lexibook K360FZ Disney Frozen II 7pcs Musical Instruments Set

Lexibook K360FZ Disney Frozen II 7pcs Musical Instruments Set

No ratings yet

Write a review

£22.99

£22.99/each

Sold and sent by Rashmian Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Lexibook K360FZ Disney Frozen II 7pcs Musical Instruments Set
Disney Frozen II 7pcs Musical Instruments Set is perfect for budding musicians.The set includes: 1 drum with 1 pair of drumsticks, 1 pair of maracas, 1 pair of castanets, 1 tambourine, 1 harmonica, 1 flute and 1 trumpet.The set has a great Frozen II design and the pieces can be stored in the drum for easy storage.
Great Frozen II DesignIncludes 7 Musical Instruments
Sold by Rashmian Limited (Rashmian Ltd)

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here