Lexibook K610PA Paw Patrol Electronic Luminous Drums Set with Seat

Paw Patrol Electronic Luminous Drums Set with Seat is a 3-in-1 drum set. Children can play the piano, rock the drums, and sing along to all their favourite songs! An 8-keys keyboard with 4 types of musical instruments, 4 rhythms and 8 demo songs to play while having fun! Microphone included to sing whilst playing. High quality sound, just like a real electronic drum set Record function, play back their greatest tunes Connect an MP3 audio player* (not included), play your favorite songs, and record the performance 16 adjustable volume levels Power Supply: 3 x LR6/AA batteries of 1.5V (not included)

3 in 1 Drum Set Includes a Keyboard and Microphone Record and Replay Function

Sold by Rashmian Limited (Rashmian Ltd)