HOMCOM Folding Dining Table for Small Spaces with 2 Shelves White

Expanded dining space whenever you need with this HOMCOM drop leaf table. It features two lift-up sides to make it spacious enough for up to four people; small enough with the sides down so it's suitable for small homes and dining areas. Look to the two shelves to hold tableware, cutlery and more. Extendable dining table completes with six wheels to move around easily—four brakes for safety. 60L x 29.9W x 80H, extended 60L x 76.5W x 80H

Drop leave design with three ways Two-tier middle open shelves for storage

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD