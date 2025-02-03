Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Folding Dining Table for Small Spaces with 2 Shelves White

HOMCOM Folding Dining Table for Small Spaces with 2 Shelves White

No ratings yet

Write a review

£79.99

£79.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM Folding Dining Table for Small Spaces with 2 Shelves White
Expanded dining space whenever you need with this HOMCOM drop leaf table. It features two lift-up sides to make it spacious enough for up to four people; small enough with the sides down so it's suitable for small homes and dining areas. Look to the two shelves to hold tableware, cutlery and more. Extendable dining table completes with six wheels to move around easily—four brakes for safety.60L x 29.9W x 80H, extended 60L x 76.5W x 80H
Drop leave design with three waysTwo-tier middle open shelves for storage
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here