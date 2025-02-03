Vitamin C Serum

I am exactly what you need for a glow-giving finish gorge. I'm the Vitamin C serum and I am about to rock your world babe. You'll wish you met me sooner. Not only do I help stimulate new collagen production. I also exfoliate and brighten dark patches & hyperpigmentation.

I also smooth and soften, and defend against those nasty free radicals. Boy byeee. And that's not all... I'm also enriched with aloe vera and witch hazel to soothe and help tighten the skin AND I'm packed full of fruit extracts that are rich in antioxidants and vitamins... so your skin will be healthy and glowing! You better stock up because we are now matched for life.

1. Start with a clean and toned face boo.

2. Me and Hyaluronic Acid are BFF's, use HA first then follow with me and I'll get the party started.

3. Use two pumps in the AM and press into your beautiful face and neck.

4. Check yourself out, you are looking finee today.

5. Follow with one of my moisturisers, and have the best day. you've got this.