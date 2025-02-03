Blueberry Shave Butter

Consider your shave game upgraded babe, my Blueberry Shave Butter is next level. Infused with nutrient-rich Apricot Oil plus niacinamide and kaolin to give a deep cleanse, improve uneven skin tone, renew and protect from toxins and unclog your pores… getting rid of strawberry legs, a.k.a. those dark spots that make your skin look like the outside of — you guessed it — a strawberry, just got a whole lot easier boo! You’ll have bright, glowing and radiant skin in no time; niacinamide tackles dullness while Apricot Oil hydrates and nourishes. And don’t forget about the super smooth, longer-lasting shave you’re going to get babe.

1. Jump in the shower, do a little happy dance or sing like no one can hear you...this is YOUR time babe, and it's all about you.

2. For the silkiest legs and softest shave, scrub first using my Blueberry Body Scrub.

3. Lather me up with some warm water and rub me on. Then get shaving babe. Shave downwards first on any delicate areas. You can also use me as a super nourishing body wash!

4. Wash off and follow with my Blueberry Body Butter for an extra glow. Now go flaunt your beautiful bod all around town, you stunner you.