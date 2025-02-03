Marketplace.
image 1 of Sons Hair Loss Treatment- Minoxidil 5%, Biotin, & DHT Blocking Shampoo - 1 Month

Sons Hair Loss Treatment- Minoxidil 5%, Biotin, & DHT Blocking Shampoo - 1 Month

No ratings yet

Write a review

£39.99

£39.99/each

Sold and sent by CareforSons

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Sons Hair Loss Treatment- Minoxidil 5%, Biotin, & DHT Blocking Shampoo - 1 Month
WHAT IS IT? 3 Sons products to assist in preventing hair loss, increase growth and improve hair quality: Minoxidil 5% increases blood flow and oxygen in vessels, DHT-blocking shampoo can reduce DHT levels in the scalp, and Biotin promotes stronger hairWHAT DOES IT CONTAIN? The set contains 1x Minoxidil (60ml topical solution), 1x DHT Blocking Shampoo (200ml bottle), 1x Biotin (30 tablets containing 900 ug / 1800% of daily requirement)HOW DO I USE IT? Make Sons Hair Loss Treatment part of your daily routine: Apply the Minoxidil 5% solution to the affected areas twice a day, take a Biotin capsule once a day, and use the hair growth shampoo containing saw palmetto dailyHOW FAST DOES IT WORK? First notable results can be seen after 90 days when used consistently. Treatment comprises initial shedding, revitalization, and finally – hair growth; continuous use will lead to an overall improvement in hair quality and densityWHY SHOULD I CHOOSE THE COMPLETE TREATMENT? Minoxidil 5% is one of only two active ingredients approved by the FDA for the treatment of hair loss in men, DHT Blocking Shampoo and Biotin can help improve the appearance and health of your existing hair
Sold by CareforSons (CareforSons LTD)

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here