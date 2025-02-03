Sons Hair Loss Treatment- Minoxidil 5%, Biotin, & DHT Blocking Shampoo - 1 Month

WHAT IS IT? 3 Sons products to assist in preventing hair loss, increase growth and improve hair quality: Minoxidil 5% increases blood flow and oxygen in vessels, DHT-blocking shampoo can reduce DHT levels in the scalp, and Biotin promotes stronger hair

WHAT DOES IT CONTAIN? The set contains 1x Minoxidil (60ml topical solution), 1x DHT Blocking Shampoo (200ml bottle), 1x Biotin (30 tablets containing 900 ug / 1800% of daily requirement)

HOW DO I USE IT? Make Sons Hair Loss Treatment part of your daily routine: Apply the Minoxidil 5% solution to the affected areas twice a day, take a Biotin capsule once a day, and use the hair growth shampoo containing saw palmetto daily

HOW FAST DOES IT WORK? First notable results can be seen after 90 days when used consistently. Treatment comprises initial shedding, revitalization, and finally – hair growth; continuous use will lead to an overall improvement in hair quality and density

WHY SHOULD I CHOOSE THE COMPLETE TREATMENT? Minoxidil 5% is one of only two active ingredients approved by the FDA for the treatment of hair loss in men, DHT Blocking Shampoo and Biotin can help improve the appearance and health of your existing hair