Pro-Ject Debut PRO S Turntable

Pro-ject's turntables demand conscious music listening. The Debut PRO S takes this philosophy to the extreme. They finished all parts except for the polished spindle in matte black. The manual controls invite the listener to interact with the turntable: turn it on, place the record on the platter, move and lower the tonearm. The musical reward follows the tactile experience. No unnecessary switches, LEDs, or labeling distract from what is essential.







A milestone for the next decades



The Debut PRO S brings an absolutely new design to Pro-Ject turntables. The audiophile turntable is convincing in all respects not only visually, but more importantly also in terms of sound.





The precision CNC milled parts are optically perfectly coordinated and lead the Debut PRO S to its modern simple, elegant and unprecedented design.







Deeply driven



The electronically regulated synchronous motor drives the platter and guarantees the most accurate and stable speeds. Change between them easily with the toggle switch. With the supplied round belt for 78 rpm you can also listen to your shellac records.







A new platter a deeper dish



The die-cast aluminium platter is reworked and precision balanced in an extra step to obtain an evenly spinning platter. It is anti-magnetic, allowing also MC cartridges to work properly.





The anti-magnetic heavy aluminium platter has a ring made of TPE (thermoplastic elastomer) on the inside that helps to dampen all resonances and minimizes wow and flutter. The included Record Puck E provides an extra level of damping and stability.







Azimuth & VTA Adjustment



The newly designed tonearm base allows you to adjust both the azimuth and the vertical tracking angle (VTA). The tonearm height can be continuously adjusted by loosening the two grub screws. These settings give you the option of adapting the tonearm to height changes allowing the use of different turntable mats or other cartridges to always achieve the best sound quality. Setting and experimenting with the VTA & Azimuth is crucial in extracting every last bit of performance out of your cartridges.