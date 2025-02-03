Marketplace.
image 1 of 4 Wheel Rollator w/ Seat, Adjustable Mobility Walker, Dual Brakes

4 Wheel Rollator w/ Seat, Adjustable Mobility Walker, Dual Brakes

No ratings yet

Write a review

£119.99

£119.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

4 Wheel Rollator w/ Seat, Adjustable Mobility Walker, Dual Brakes
This HOMCOM lightweight rollator walker rolls with you, making journeys stress free. An aluminium frame for a strong, yet lightweight core, it is fitted with a seat so you can take a break whenever you want. The foldable design means you can store it away easily too. A 39 x 10cm storage bag to take small essentials with you on the journey. Two large front wheels and two smaller back wheels for smooth rolling, this walking frame with wheels is complete with a dual brake for safety.
8-level adjustable height with foldable design;A storage basket for personal belongings;Dual hand brakes to control the rear wheel;
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Lifestyle & Wellbeing

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here