4 Wheel Rollator w/ Seat, Adjustable Mobility Walker, Dual Brakes

This HOMCOM lightweight rollator walker rolls with you, making journeys stress free. An aluminium frame for a strong, yet lightweight core, it is fitted with a seat so you can take a break whenever you want. The foldable design means you can store it away easily too. A 39 x 10cm storage bag to take small essentials with you on the journey. Two large front wheels and two smaller back wheels for smooth rolling, this walking frame with wheels is complete with a dual brake for safety.

8-level adjustable height with foldable design; A storage basket for personal belongings; Dual hand brakes to control the rear wheel;

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD