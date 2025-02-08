PawHut Foldable Dog Cat Tent with Waterproof Oxford Cloth, Carry Bag, Green Green

Discover a cosy retreat for your furry friend with the PawHut Pet Tent. This charming hideaway offers a spacious interior and a soft, washable cushion, ensuring comfort. Its lightweight design makes it easy to move, providing a snug spot for your pet anywhere at home. Suitable for cat and extra large dog to lounge or play in style! ● Compact design allows for easy transport and storage; ● Breathable mesh windows ensure proper ventilation and comfort; ● Waterproof base keeps pets dry during damp conditions; ● UV protection shields pets from harmful sun exposure; ● Lightweight materials facilitate quick setup and disassembly; ● Spacious interior provides lots of space for pets to relax; ● Suitable for extra large dogs and large dogs with a body length of less than 75cm and a weight of less than 40kg; ● Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. ● Colour: Dark Grey, Green; ● Materials: Oxford Fabric (100% Polyester); ● Overall dimensions: 120L x 120W x 106Hcm; ● Interior dimensions: 110L x 110W x 85Hcm; ● Folded dimensions: 80L x 14W x 14Hcm; ● Door size: 103W x 59Hcm; ● Window size: 75W x 16Hcm (Door), 90W x 20Hcm (Side), 66W x 35H (Top); ● Sunshade top Size: 85L x 85Wcm; ● Item label: D00-178V00MX;

Spacious and comfortable: The pet tent for dogs offers lots of space, providing a private and relaxing hideaway for pet. Quick setup: Designed for easy assembly, ensuring a hassle-free setup experience right out of the box. Lightweight and portable: This cat tent collapses easily for efficient travel and storage, suitable for on-the-go lifestyles.

