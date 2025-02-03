Marketplace.
image 1 of Grow Gorgeous Balance Shine-Enhancing Overnight Mask 200ml

Grow Gorgeous Balance Shine-Enhancing Overnight Mask 200ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.99

£9.99/each

Sold and sent by All Day Group

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Grow Gorgeous Balance Shine-Enhancing Overnight Mask 200ml
Gently nourish hair and scalp overnight with this shine-enhancing mask for soft, frizz-free, healthy hair.SKINCARE INGREDIENTS - NOURISH SCALP & ROOTSOat Lipids Complex helps reinforce the scalp's natural protective barrier, helping to lock in moisture.Hyaluronic Acid helps smooth and moisturise hair for a silky soft finishADVANCED HAIRCARE- FLOURISH GORGEOUS STRANDSTung Wood and Rapeseed Oil help to keep frizz under control and fight heat damagePataua, Acai and Sweet Almond oils nourish, condition and soften strandsBlended Green Tea Extract and Fruit Acid smooth hair cuticles and reveal glossy, shiny, vibrant looking strandsHair Type: All hair typesPurely Positive Promise: Grow Gorgeous are proudly vegan friendly and formulated without Parabens, Sulphates, Silicones, Phthalates or Mineral Oil.Volume: 200ml
Nourishes hair from root to tipSuitable for all hair typesLeaves your hair soft and frizz-free

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Behentrimonium Chloride, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Fragrance (Parfum), Phenoxyethanol, Glycol Distearate, Ceteareth-20, Cetearyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Oil, Brassica Campestris/Aleurites Fordi Oil Copolymer, Lactic Acid, Panthenol, Glycerin, Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil, Oenocarpus Bataua Fruit Oil, Glyceryl Stearate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Laureth-4, Sodium Pca, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Lactate, Chlorphenesin, Allantoin, Disodium Edta, Arginine, Benzoic Acid, Ceteareth-12, Cetyl Palmitate, Aspartic Acid, PCA, Citric Acid, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Glucose, Glycine, Alanine, Serine, Limonene, Valine, Linalool, Rhizobian Gum, Sodium Hyaluronate, Isoleucine, Proline, Threonine, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Malic Acid, Histidine, Phenylalanine, Tocopherol, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Potassium Sorbate
Sold by All Day Group (All Day Pharmacy LLP)

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here