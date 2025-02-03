Grow Gorgeous Balance Shine-Enhancing Overnight Mask 200ml

Gently nourish hair and scalp overnight with this shine-enhancing mask for soft, frizz-free, healthy hair. SKINCARE INGREDIENTS - NOURISH SCALP & ROOTS Oat Lipids Complex helps reinforce the scalp's natural protective barrier, helping to lock in moisture. Hyaluronic Acid helps smooth and moisturise hair for a silky soft finish ADVANCED HAIRCARE- FLOURISH GORGEOUS STRANDS Tung Wood and Rapeseed Oil help to keep frizz under control and fight heat damage Pataua, Acai and Sweet Almond oils nourish, condition and soften strands Blended Green Tea Extract and Fruit Acid smooth hair cuticles and reveal glossy, shiny, vibrant looking strands Hair Type: All hair types Purely Positive Promise: Grow Gorgeous are proudly vegan friendly and formulated without Parabens, Sulphates, Silicones, Phthalates or Mineral Oil. Volume: 200ml

Nourishes hair from root to tip Suitable for all hair types Leaves your hair soft and frizz-free

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Behentrimonium Chloride, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Fragrance (Parfum), Phenoxyethanol, Glycol Distearate, Ceteareth-20, Cetearyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Oil, Brassica Campestris/Aleurites Fordi Oil Copolymer, Lactic Acid, Panthenol, Glycerin, Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil, Oenocarpus Bataua Fruit Oil, Glyceryl Stearate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Laureth-4, Sodium Pca, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Lactate, Chlorphenesin, Allantoin, Disodium Edta, Arginine, Benzoic Acid, Ceteareth-12, Cetyl Palmitate, Aspartic Acid, PCA, Citric Acid, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Glucose, Glycine, Alanine, Serine, Limonene, Valine, Linalool, Rhizobian Gum, Sodium Hyaluronate, Isoleucine, Proline, Threonine, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Malic Acid, Histidine, Phenylalanine, Tocopherol, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Potassium Sorbate

