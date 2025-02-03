Marketplace.
image 1 of Aquafresh Toothpaste Active White 100ml - Pack of 12

Aquafresh Toothpaste Active White 100ml - Pack of 12

No ratings yet

Write a review

£18.62

£18.62/each

Sold and sent by All Day Group

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Aquafresh Toothpaste Active White 100ml - Pack of 12
The whitening agents are designed to remove stains and restore natural whiteness - a micro cleaning action helps your teeth to look clean and sparkling. Also contains active fluoride and provides all round fresh breath for clean and healthy teeth. 3 in 1 protection for what really matters Healthy gums Strong teeth Fresh breath.
Gives you a clean, fresh feeling every time you brushDelivers replenishing fluoride into your enamelActively helps to protect your teeth from cavities

Ingredients

Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sorbitol, Glycerin, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Xanthan Gum, Titanium Dioxide, PEG-6, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Carrageenan, Limonene, CI 73360, CI 74160, Sodium Fluoride 0.315% w/w (1450 ppm Fluoride)
Sold by All Day Group (All Day Pharmacy LLP)

View all Dental Hygiene

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here