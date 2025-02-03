Aquafresh Toothpaste Active White 100ml - Pack of 12

The whitening agents are designed to remove stains and restore natural whiteness - a micro cleaning action helps your teeth to look clean and sparkling. Also contains active fluoride and provides all round fresh breath for clean and healthy teeth. 3 in 1 protection for what really matters Healthy gums Strong teeth Fresh breath.

Gives you a clean, fresh feeling every time you brush Delivers replenishing fluoride into your enamel Actively helps to protect your teeth from cavities

Ingredients

Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sorbitol, Glycerin, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Xanthan Gum, Titanium Dioxide, PEG-6, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Carrageenan, Limonene, CI 73360, CI 74160, Sodium Fluoride 0.315% w/w (1450 ppm Fluoride)

Sold by All Day Group (All Day Pharmacy LLP)