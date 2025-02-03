The Snowman And The Snowdog Battery Operated 10 Snowmen LED Indoor String Light Ice White LEDs

Brighten up your home this Christmas with these enchanting LED string lights Christmas decorations. With a lit length of 1.8m, these lights are the perfect addition to any festive display. Featuring 10 light up plastic snowmen illuminated by bright non-replaceable Ice White LEDs, these are perfect for anywhere around your home whether you choose to place then on a mantelpiece, wall or Christmas Tree. The lights are operated by 2 x AA batteries (batteries not included). The attractive decoration is sure to bring the festive spirit this Christmas and is the perfect choice for part of a display or a stand alone piece. Suitable for indoor use only. Dimensions: 180cm.

Sold by Cheaper Online Ltd