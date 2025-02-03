Set of 10 15cm Floating White LED Battery Candles in Warm White with Remote Control

Illuminate your indoor space with this set of 10 White floating battery operated candles. Perfect for use indoors at Christmas, weddings and other events to create a safe, ambient glow. Each candle has a clear, discreet 1m string so these can be hung to give the illusion the candles are floating. Made from plastic, these candles are tapered with a length of 15cm inclusive of a 2.5cm plastic imitation flame which contains 1 warm white LED light with a 1cm base diameter. With a remote control to switch between static, flickering and ON/OFF there isnt any unsightly switches on any of the candles. Each candles requires 1 x AAA battery for the decoration to illuminate. Product Dimensions Length: 15cm Base Diameter: 1cm Remote Control included with a CR2025 battery.

Sold by Cheaper Online Ltd