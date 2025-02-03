Marketplace.
image 1 of Set of 10 15cm Floating White LED Battery Candles in Warm White with Remote Control

Set of 10 15cm Floating White LED Battery Candles in Warm White with Remote Control

No ratings yet

Write a review

£12.75

£12.75/each

Sold and sent by Cheaper Online Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Set of 10 15cm Floating White LED Battery Candles in Warm White with Remote Control
Illuminate your indoor space with this set of 10 White floating battery operated candles. Perfect for use indoors at Christmas, weddings and other events to create a safe, ambient glow. Each candle has a clear, discreet 1m string so these can be hung to give the illusion the candles are floating. Made from plastic, these candles are tapered with a length of 15cm inclusive of a 2.5cm plastic imitation flame which contains 1 warm white LED light with a 1cm base diameter. With a remote control to switch between static, flickering and ON/OFF there isnt any unsightly switches on any of the candles. Each candles requires 1 x AAA battery for the decoration to illuminate. Product Dimensions Length: 15cm Base Diameter: 1cm Remote Control included with a CR2025 battery.
Sold by Cheaper Online Ltd

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here