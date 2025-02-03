Marketplace.
image 1 of Cinnamon Large Jar Candle

Cinnamon Large Jar Candle

No ratings yet

Write a review

£16.99

£16.99/each

Sold and sent by Quitting Hollywood

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Cinnamon Large Jar Candle
The delicious, warm and spicy scent of cinnamon is very popular and can be enjoyed at any time of the year as a sweet and exotic home fragrance. Festive, wood and spice fragrance notesThe strength of cinnamon, fiery and sensual, fills the environment with a reassuring charge of positive energy. A full-bodied and unmistakable cinnamon fragrance.The large jar is ideal for fragrance enthusiasts. Its classic shape and size will allow you to enjoy your favorite fragrance for longer.Made with 100% refined paraffin wax, this very high quality candle has a burning time of between 110 and 150 hours.General InformationNever leave burning candles unattended.Always read and follow manufacturer’s instructions supplied with candles and candle holders.Burn out of reach of children and pets.Extinguish candles with a candle snuffer. Do not blow them out. Never use water to extinguish a candle.Ensure candles are placed at least 10cm / 4 inches apart and allow headroom above the candle for the heat to disperse.Ensure candles are burned away from flammable items.Candles should be burned away from other sources of heat such as television sets and away from direct sunlight.Candles should be burned in an area free from draughts.Trim wick to 1cm / ½ inch before lighting or relighting. If the candle smokes, extinguish and trim the wick.Remove all packaging and labels before use.Use a suitable non-flammable holder.Ensure candles are burned in an upright position.To avoid damage to surfaces, always place candles and candle holders on a surface that will not be damaged by heat e.g. ceramic tiles or plates. Table mats are NOT suitable.Do not move candles when lit or the wax is still liquid.Novelty candles are designed to be decorative. Burn on a large holder as irregularly shaped novelty candles may drip profusely.
Sold by Quitting Hollywood (Quitting Hollywood Ltd)

View all Candles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here