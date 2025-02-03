Cinnamon Large Jar Candle

The delicious, warm and spicy scent of cinnamon is very popular and can be enjoyed at any time of the year as a sweet and exotic home fragrance. Festive, wood and spice fragrance notes

The strength of cinnamon, fiery and sensual, fills the environment with a reassuring charge of positive energy. A full-bodied and unmistakable cinnamon fragrance.

The large jar is ideal for fragrance enthusiasts. Its classic shape and size will allow you to enjoy your favorite fragrance for longer.

Made with 100% refined paraffin wax, this very high quality candle has a burning time of between 110 and 150 hours.

General Information

Never leave burning candles unattended.

Always read and follow manufacturer’s instructions supplied with candles and candle holders.

Burn out of reach of children and pets.

Extinguish candles with a candle snuffer. Do not blow them out. Never use water to extinguish a candle.

Ensure candles are placed at least 10cm / 4 inches apart and allow headroom above the candle for the heat to disperse.

Ensure candles are burned away from flammable items.

Candles should be burned away from other sources of heat such as television sets and away from direct sunlight.

Candles should be burned in an area free from draughts.

Trim wick to 1cm / ½ inch before lighting or relighting. If the candle smokes, extinguish and trim the wick.

Remove all packaging and labels before use.

Use a suitable non-flammable holder.

Ensure candles are burned in an upright position.

To avoid damage to surfaces, always place candles and candle holders on a surface that will not be damaged by heat e.g. ceramic tiles or plates. Table mats are NOT suitable.

Do not move candles when lit or the wax is still liquid.

Novelty candles are designed to be decorative. Burn on a large holder as irregularly shaped novelty candles may drip profusely.