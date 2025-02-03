Living and Home Halloween Skeleton Inflatable Costume for Adult

This bone-chilling ensemble features a life-sized skeleton design that inflates to create an eye-catching look. With its built-in fan, you will stay cool while turning heads at parties or trick-or-treating. It is easy to wear and offers a secure fit, making it ideal for adults who want to make a bone-rattling impression on the scariest night of the year!

Skeletal design creates an eerie atmosphere Durable polyester for long-lasting use Easy to deflate & store, saving space

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)