Living and Home Double-Layer Egg Storage Drawer Box

Have no idea where to put your eggs once you get rid of the cardboard egg holder This Living and Home egg storage drawer box is here to help out. It features a double-layer design that can hold up to 32 eggs. And thanks to the drawer design, taking eggs out of the fridge becomes so much easier. With a transparent body, you can see the eggs inside without opening the box. Additionally, the box is made of high-quality plastic material that is durable and easy to clean. Features Double-layer design can hold up to 32 eggs Transparent body for easy viewing of contents Drawer-style design for easy access and storage Modern and elegant design in light green colour Specifications Dimensions: 21.5cm W x 23.5cm D x 13.5cm H Material: Plastic Colour:Light Green Package Content 1 x Egg Storage Box Package Specifications Package Dimensions (WxDxH): 26 x 22.5 x 15.5cm Gross Weight: 0.85kg Notes - Pictures may not reflect the actual colour of the item due to differences between monitors or colour reflections from monitor lighting, backgrounds, etc. - Please allow 1-3cm error due to manual measurement.

