Proden Plaqueoff Dental Bites Cat (60g)

About ProDen PlaqueOff® Bites Discover the brilliance of ProDen PlaqueOff® Bites, containing the 100% natural organic seaweed A.N ProDen® - clinically proven to reduce plaque, tartar, and bad breath in dogs within just 3-8 weeks. For over 17 years, ProDen PlaqueOff® is trusted as the original oral hygiene solution for pets in the UK, recommended by veterinarians worldwide and proudly accepted by the VOHC (Veterinary Oral Health Council). ProDen PlaqueOff® Bites provide the same benefits as ProDen PlaqueOff® Powder and Bones, thanks to their unique ingredient A.N ProDen®. They work systemically through the bloodstream, reaching the saliva to coat teeth, softening stubborn plaque and tartar buildup. The bites have an abrasive action which helps scrape away softened deposits. Protect your pet’s dental health with ProDen PlaqueOff® as part of their daily routine - a gift for their ongoing happiness and wellness. Key Features Value for Money: Only 4-8 bites a day required • Tasty Flavour • VOHC Accepted • Results Seen in 3-8 weeks of Daily Use • Works Systemically • 100% Natural Seaweed • Recommended by Vets • Backed by Science and Clinically Proven • No Added Sugar or Preservatives • Easy to Use (Please note that this product is not recommended for animals being treated for hyperthyroidism, due to the natural iodine levels present in seaweed.)

Ingredients

Citric Acid, Olive Oil, Pea Fiber, Potato Starch, Rosemary Extract, Silicon Dioxide, Tocopherols, Vegetable Flavorings, Vegetable Oil

