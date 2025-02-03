Dodo Magnetic Faces Humans

A new interesting magnetic game for kids. It develop imagination, invent characters and create stories together with the educational game. Who are we going to make today, a woman or a cheerful boy. Or maybe the mysterious man in a Top Hat. A princess charming. The set has everything you need, it comes with a 23 x 19.5 cm magnetic board and 61 pieces to create unique characters. Where do we start. Magnetic games promote the development of fine motor skills, attention and imagination, motivate children to come up with creative ways to solve problems and simply add fun. The game can become a favourite pastime for the whole family. Suits ages 3 years +.

Has a magnetic board Comes with 61 magnetic pieces Suits ages 3 years plus

Sold by Robbie Toys (Robbie Toys Limited)