Tefal Turbo Cuisine 4.8L 1000W Electric Pressure Cooker White

Cook better: Tefal Turbo Cuisine combines high-speed pressure cooking for 3 times faster cooking with a spherical cooking bowl for 360 heat circulation for juicier and more tender results, every time. Up to 3 times faster compared to traditional cookware using gas or electric stove

With 10 programs this one-pot wonder can replace up to seven appliances Ideal for preparing meals for families with large 4.8L capacity The non-stick inner pot is removable for easy cleaning

Sold by CLICKK Home Store (STOCKK Limited)