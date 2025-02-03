Oxford Diecast Bristol Lodekka Bristol

This popular series of 1:148 scale buses sees the latest release in the green and cream colour scheme as operated by Bristol Tramways / Carriage Co. Ltd., travelling as the Number 10 to Knowle West. The advertising panels promote ''It's a good sign when you shop at the Co-op'' on the near side and Normans Furnishers on the offside. Further detailing includes gold lettering on the sides giving the vehicle specification and contact details on the lower front near side behind the front wheel arch. Note too, the inclusion of the black foot hole on either side of the cab for the driver. The double decker, registered UHY 400, has a black chassis and the interior is green with a black platform and black steering wheel. The printed black lined radiator has a silver surround and features the Bristol badge.

Detailed diecast vehicle for adult collectors Also suitable for N Gauge model railways 1:148 Scale

Sold by Gaugemaster (GAUGEMASTER CONTROLS LIMITED)