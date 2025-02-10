Ultimate Hydration Pack

Skin Hydration Boost Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer (50ml) Benefits: Intense Hydration: Hyaluronic acid deeply hydrates the skin, plumping and smoothing it. Anti-Aging: Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Skin Barrier Repair: Strengthens the skin's natural barrier, protecting it from environmental damage. Soft and Supple Skin: Leaves the skin feeling soft, supple, and rejuvenated. Radiant Glow: Enhances the skin's natural radiance. Skin Hydration Boost Hyaluronic Acid Eye Serum (15ml) Benefits: Targeted Hydration: Specifically targets the delicate under-eye area, providing deep hydration. Reduces Puffiness: Helps to reduce puffiness and dark circles. Smooths Fine Lines: Minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Firms the Skin: Boosts collagen production for firmer, more youthful-looking skin. Brightens the Under-Eye Area: Leaves the under-eye area looking brighter and more refreshed. Aqua Boost Hydration Face Serum (30ml) Benefits: Intense Hydration: Delivers deep hydration to the skin, leaving it plump and supple. Antioxidant Protection: Protects the skin from environmental damage with powerful antioxidants. Improved Skin Texture: Smooths the skin's texture, reducing the appearance of pores. Radiant Glow: Enhances the skin's natural radiance. Lightweight and Refreshing: Absorbs quickly without feeling heavy or greasy.

Ingredients

"Aqua, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Polyglyceryl-3 Distearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Sodium Hyaluronate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Disodium EDTA, Tocopherol, Beta-Sitosterol, Squalene, Citric Acid, Parfum, Coumarin., Aqua, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Hordeum Vulgare Seed Extract, Punica Granatum Fruit Extract, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Disodium Edta, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum, Coumarin. + Aqua, Glycerin, Propanediol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract*, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum."

Sold by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd