Vitamin C Glow & Care Set

VITAMIN C UNDER-EYE BRIGHTENING HYDRO GEL x 3

Description:

These refreshing hydrogel eye masks are infused with Vitamin C to target dark circles and puffiness, leaving the delicate under-eye area looking brighter and more rejuvenated.

Benefits:

Brightens Dark Circles: Vitamin C helps to reduce the appearance of dark circles, promoting a more radiant and youthful look.

Reduces Puffiness: The cooling hydrogel formula helps to depuff the under-eye area, making it ideal for tired eyes.

Hydrates and Nourishes: The hydrating formula helps to quench the skin's thirst, leaving it soft and supple.

Smooths Fine Lines: The gentle formula helps to smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes.

Rejuvenating Aloe Vera + Vitamin C Hand Cream 50ml

Description:

This luxurious hand cream is formulated with soothing Aloe Vera and brightening Vitamin C to nourish and protect your hands.

Benefits:

Hydrates and Softens: Aloe Vera deeply hydrates and softens the skin, leaving it feeling smooth and supple.

Brightens and Evens Skin Tone: Vitamin C helps to brighten the skin and reduce the appearance of dark spots.

Protects Against Damage: The formula helps to protect the skin from environmental stressors and premature aging.

Quick Absorbing: The lightweight formula absorbs quickly, leaving no greasy residue.

Refreshing Foot Cream 100ml

Description:

This refreshing foot cream is designed to soothe tired, aching feet and keep them soft and smooth.

Benefits:

Soothes Tired Feet: The cooling formula helps to soothe tired and aching feet.

Moisturizes Dry Skin: The hydrating formula helps to moisturize dry, cracked skin on the feet.

Softens Rough Skin: The formula helps to soften rough, calloused skin.

Refreshing Scent: The pleasant scent leaves your feet feeling refreshed and invigorated.