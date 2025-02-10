Vitamin C Glow & Care Set
VITAMIN C UNDER-EYE BRIGHTENING HYDRO GEL x 3Description:These refreshing hydrogel eye masks are infused with Vitamin C to target dark circles and puffiness, leaving the delicate under-eye area looking brighter and more rejuvenated.Benefits:Brightens Dark Circles: Vitamin C helps to reduce the appearance of dark circles, promoting a more radiant and youthful look.Reduces Puffiness: The cooling hydrogel formula helps to depuff the under-eye area, making it ideal for tired eyes.Hydrates and Nourishes: The hydrating formula helps to quench the skin's thirst, leaving it soft and supple.Smooths Fine Lines: The gentle formula helps to smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes.Rejuvenating Aloe Vera + Vitamin C Hand Cream 50mlDescription:This luxurious hand cream is formulated with soothing Aloe Vera and brightening Vitamin C to nourish and protect your hands.Benefits:Hydrates and Softens: Aloe Vera deeply hydrates and softens the skin, leaving it feeling smooth and supple.Brightens and Evens Skin Tone: Vitamin C helps to brighten the skin and reduce the appearance of dark spots.Protects Against Damage: The formula helps to protect the skin from environmental stressors and premature aging.Quick Absorbing: The lightweight formula absorbs quickly, leaving no greasy residue.Refreshing Foot Cream 100mlDescription:This refreshing foot cream is designed to soothe tired, aching feet and keep them soft and smooth.Benefits:Soothes Tired Feet: The cooling formula helps to soothe tired and aching feet.Moisturizes Dry Skin: The hydrating formula helps to moisturize dry, cracked skin on the feet.Softens Rough Skin: The formula helps to soften rough, calloused skin.Refreshing Scent: The pleasant scent leaves your feet feeling refreshed and invigorated.
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Carrageenan, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Panthenol, Glucose, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe) Leaf Juice, Cichorium Intybus (Chicory) Root Extract, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Fruit Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Allantoin, Parfum (Fragrance), llite, Serine, Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Pantolactone, Urea, Sorbitol, Hydoxyacetophenone, Sodium Chloride, Potassium Chloride, Pentylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylgly-cerin, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Mica, CI 77891, CI 77491. + INGREDIENTS: Aqua (Water), Paraffinum Liquidum, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Alcohol Denat., Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Xanthan Gum, Menthol, Sodium Lauroyl Glutamate, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Isopropyl Alcohol, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Tocopherol, Citric Acid, Beta-Sitosterol, Squalene.
