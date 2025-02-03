Pack of 6 Foil Oven and BBQ Bags

Sealapack Bags, perfect for meat, fish or vegetables, lock in the flavour in the foil bags during cooking in the oven, on a grill, hot plate or BBQ. Retain moisture and flavour. Add your favourite marinade, herbs, spices or sauce to the bag with fish, meat or vegetables, seal and cook. After cooking, carefully open the bag, servce the contents and dispose of the bag in household waste bin. No washing up! Perfect to ensure that all types of food can be cooked at the same time on the same BBQ or appiance without mixing meat with fish or vegetarian options.

Sold by Janrax (Shop Inc Ltd)