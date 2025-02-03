* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Knock Knock…Who’s there? Oh, it’s only one of the best Knock Knock joke books you will ever read! Our ‘Knock Knock Jokes for Funny Kids’ is filled with hilarious and side-splittingly funny jokes perfect for kids of all ages! Complete with colourful and graphic illustrations, this book is the perfect gift for any clown in the family who needs some more material! With 96 pages of classics, and some unique and modern (but still predictably cheesy) jokes, this hardback joke book is the perfect novelty gift for kids!

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.