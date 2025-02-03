Marketplace.
Henry Hoover Screen Cleaner

Henry Hoover Screen Cleaner

No ratings yet

Write a review

£7.99

£7.99/each

Sold and sent by Boxer Gifts

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Henry Hoover Screen Cleaner
Keep screens ultra-clean with a little help from this handy Henry Microfibre Screen Cleaner - the easiest way to ensure phones and other touchscreen devices stay smudge and fingerprint free!This handheld Henry features a super-soft microfibre base that can be used to clean smartphones, tablets, laptops and other screens in a safe and easy manner.Designed like the iconic Henry vacuum cleaner, with his smiling face and black bowler hat, this friendly face is a handy little helper to quickly remove unsightly marks and smudges from your devices. Small enough to be carried with you wherever you go, the Henry Microfibre Screen Cleaner features a cord loop making it even more portable.The Henry design and character has become something of a cultural icon since its first introduction to the public in the 1980s. A familiar sight in homes up and down the land, Henry is an instantly recognisable, quirky friend always ready to help with cleaning jobs.A fun yet practical gift, the Henry Microfibre Screen Cleaner is a cute life essential that also makes a perfect stocking filler or Secret Santa solution.
Sold by Boxer Gifts (Boxer (Llarn) T/A Boxer)

View all Cleaning Supplies

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here