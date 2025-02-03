Henry Hoover Screen Cleaner

Keep screens ultra-clean with a little help from this handy Henry Microfibre Screen Cleaner - the easiest way to ensure phones and other touchscreen devices stay smudge and fingerprint free!

This handheld Henry features a super-soft microfibre base that can be used to clean smartphones, tablets, laptops and other screens in a safe and easy manner.

Designed like the iconic Henry vacuum cleaner, with his smiling face and black bowler hat, this friendly face is a handy little helper to quickly remove unsightly marks and smudges from your devices. Small enough to be carried with you wherever you go, the Henry Microfibre Screen Cleaner features a cord loop making it even more portable.

The Henry design and character has become something of a cultural icon since its first introduction to the public in the 1980s. A familiar sight in homes up and down the land, Henry is an instantly recognisable, quirky friend always ready to help with cleaning jobs.

A fun yet practical gift, the Henry Microfibre Screen Cleaner is a cute life essential that also makes a perfect stocking filler or Secret Santa solution.