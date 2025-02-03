Emergency Power Nap Pillow

Emergency Power Nap! Inflatable Pillow to rest your head.

The emergency Power Nap Inflatable Pillow is the ideal gift for those that often need to rest their heads. Simply undo the Velcro pouch of the bespoke carry bag and pull on the two tabs to release the soft flocked pillow.

A couple of hearty puffs on the inflating tube and the emergency pillow is ready to cushion a weary head. Conveniently sized for discrete use at work, at school or anywhere the mood takes you.