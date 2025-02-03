Adopt a Panda Gift Pack

In association with Pandas International, this fantasic gift enables you to adopt a giant panda for 12 months. Your adoption will make a valuable contribution to Panda International's ongoing conservation efforts, which will make a real difference to the lives of the Panda and their habitats. Inside the tin is a host of panda information, a stunning colour poster and easy-to-follow instructions on how to adopt.

Read all about pandas and then register the gift to adopt – online or by post.

Once registered, you will also receive a personalised supporter certificate.