Bamboo Back Scratcher and Massager

Got an itchy back?… never look back with our stylish and luxurious bamboo back scratcher, this excellent contraption acts as a 2 in 1 back scratcher and massager.

At one end, the hand acts as a soothing back scratcher, whereas the other end contains relaxing massage rollers, that should sort out any knots and aches in no time. A great pampering gift , or for the independent woman /man.