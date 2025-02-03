* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

The Rattle & Stack Blocks are part of Tiger Tribe’s ECO collection, featuring toys made from sustainable bio plastic and packaged in FSC Certified paper.

The Deluxe Pack is ideal if you’re looking for a rainbow stacking toy , as it comes with 24 blocks in a mixture of soft pastel colours and shapes. Great for enhancing young children’s shape recognition, fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination .

Explore the world of shapes, colours and sounds with Tiger Tribe’s Rattle & Stack Blocks - Deluxe Pack . Perfect for sensory play , each block has been designed with tactile patterns to encourage texture exploration . Give them a shake and they also double up as a musical instrument, with a rattling sound in every block.

