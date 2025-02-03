Rattle & Stack Blocks - Deluxe Pack
Explore the world of shapes, colours and sounds with Tiger Tribe’s Rattle & Stack Blocks - Deluxe Pack. Perfect for sensory play, each block has been designed with tactile patterns to encourage texture exploration. Give them a shake and they also double up as a musical instrument, with a rattling sound in every block.
The Deluxe Pack is ideal if you’re looking for a rainbow stacking toy, as it comes with 24 blocks in a mixture of soft pastel colours and shapes. Great for enhancing young children’s shape recognition, fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination.
The Rattle & Stack Blocks are part of Tiger Tribe’s ECO collection, featuring toys made from sustainable bio plastic and packaged in FSC Certified paper.
Rattle & Stack Blocks - Deluxe Pack product features:
|Appropriate Age Warning
|1+
|Type
|Other
|Suitable for (age)
|6 - 18 months
