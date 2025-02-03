Cleanflo Spin Mop Bucket Set 360° Degree Stainless Steel Rotating Wet Dry White

Say Goodbye to Traditional Mopping with Our Mop and Bucket Set!

Are you tired of washing your mop after every cleaning session? Our innovative Mop and Bucket Set takes the hassle out of heavy chores—no more hand washing! Featuring a 100% microfiber mopping head, this set ensures a superior cleaning experience. The dry mopping function effectively traps dust and grime, while the wet mopping sock quickly handles spills.

With a 360° rotatable head, you can easily clean corners and areas under furniture. The bucket is thoughtfully divided into two compartments for washing and drying, while the stainless steel wringer delivers tough performance and effortless drying with its fast spin action.

The adjustable handle allows you to set your preferred height, ensuring comfort during use. Quality features like a drain valve, built-in wheels, a retractable handle, and a lifting handle set this mop apart from the rest.

Make cleaning dust, hair, and dirt easier than ever—get your Mop and Bucket Set today!

Brand: Cleanflo

Mop head: Microfibre

Bucket: PP plastic

Wringer: Stainless steel

Handle: Stainless steel and plastic

Handle length: 95cm - 125cm

Bucket dimension: 44cm x 25m x 23cm

Colour: Black,white