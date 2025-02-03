Marketplace.
image 1 of Cleanflo Spin Mop Bucket Set 360° Degree Stainless Steel Rotating Wet Dry White

Cleanflo Spin Mop Bucket Set 360° Degree Stainless Steel Rotating Wet Dry White

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Sello Products UK

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Cleanflo Spin Mop Bucket Set 360° Degree Stainless Steel Rotating Wet Dry White
Say Goodbye to Traditional Mopping with Our Mop and Bucket Set!Are you tired of washing your mop after every cleaning session? Our innovative Mop and Bucket Set takes the hassle out of heavy chores—no more hand washing! Featuring a 100% microfiber mopping head, this set ensures a superior cleaning experience. The dry mopping function effectively traps dust and grime, while the wet mopping sock quickly handles spills.With a 360° rotatable head, you can easily clean corners and areas under furniture. The bucket is thoughtfully divided into two compartments for washing and drying, while the stainless steel wringer delivers tough performance and effortless drying with its fast spin action.The adjustable handle allows you to set your preferred height, ensuring comfort during use. Quality features like a drain valve, built-in wheels, a retractable handle, and a lifting handle set this mop apart from the rest.Make cleaning dust, hair, and dirt easier than ever—get your Mop and Bucket Set today!Brand: CleanfloMop head: MicrofibreBucket: PP plasticWringer: Stainless steelHandle: Stainless steel and plasticHandle length: 95cm - 125cmBucket dimension: 44cm x 25m x 23cmColour: Black,white
100% Microfibre mopWet / dry mopping360° Rotatable head
Sold by Sello Products UK (Sello Products UK PLC)

View all Cleaning Equipment

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here