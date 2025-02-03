Floating Shelf Wall Mounted Wood Rustic DIY Corner Hanging Shelves Storage 4PC

Your shelves are more than just storage; they’re a reflection of your unique style. With your stunning wooden shelves, it's time to showcase everything that makes you who you are.

Location, location, location! These versatile shelves can be mounted on any wall—adorn your living room with artwork, organize spices in the kitchen, keep work essentials in your office, or display cherished photos in your lounge.

Installation is a breeze; once you mount your corner shelf, it stays put. Keep in mind that relocating it will require patching up the wall. Each shelf can hold up to 10 kg, allowing you to display a total of 40 kg of your favorite items.

All you need for installation is a cordless drill. Simply attach the shelf to the bracket, line up the holes, and mark them. Drill the holes, insert the wall plugs, and secure the shelf. Voilà—you're done!

With four tiers at your disposal, you have ample space to display your treasures. Add some fairy lights along the shelves and showcase colorful succulents to transform that empty wall in your lounge into a stunning focal point.

Brand: Levede

Material: Paulownia wood and steel

Shelf thickness: 1.5cm

Shelf capacity: 10kg on each plank

Dimensions: 40.5cm x 29cm x 13.5cm (Long side x Short side x Height)

Colour: Natural