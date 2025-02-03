Levede 3 Tiers Kitchen Trolley Cart Steel Storage Rack Shelf Organiser Pink

Stay Organized with Our Innovative Storage Trolley!

Managing everyday items can be a challenge, and stacking them in a conventional storage space often leads to chaos. Our thoughtfully designed Storage Trolley is here to solve that problem, combining craftsmanship and functionality to meet your organizational needs while fitting seamlessly into any space.

Crafted from heavy-duty stainless steel, this trolley is built to last, supporting weights of up to 15 kg. Its robust construction is highly resistant to water and rust, so you can relax even if spills occur. Additionally, it is non-toxic and odorless, ensuring safer usage in your home.

With its compact design, the trolley easily fits into tight spaces while providing ample room to keep your essentials neatly organized. The built-in 360-degree rotatable wheels allow for easy mobility, letting you position it exactly where you need it.

Keep all your essentials tidy and easily accessible. Ideal for use in your bedroom or any other area of your home, our Storage Trolley is more than just a storage solution—it's a stylish addition to your décor!

Brand: Levede

Frame material: Steel

Finish: Powder-coated

Weight capacity: 45kg Total / 15kg Each tier

Dimension: 45.9cm x 35cm x 78cm (L x W x H)

Colour: Pink