Marketplace.
image 1 of Skylos Pet Car Booster Seat Dog Protector Portable Travel Bed Removable Grey L

Skylos Pet Car Booster Seat Dog Protector Portable Travel Bed Removable Grey L

No ratings yet

Write a review

£36.99

£36.99/each

Sold and sent by Sello Products UK

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Skylos Pet Car Booster Seat Dog Protector Portable Travel Bed Removable Grey L
Secure your dog in their very own car seat and enjoy a drive to the local park. Once you arrive, simply unclip your furry friend and watch them zoom around before heading home. This setup ensures your pet's safety and security while traveling.Dogs are pack animals and love to feel snug and safe. A durable dog bed can be a great way to help your pup relax and drift off to sleep, promoting a healthy lifestyle.Designed with active dogs in mind, our dog car seat can withstand scratches and bites from even the most playful pets. Let them settle into their seat and enjoy the ride alongside you.When it's time to clean, just unzip the cover from the pet car seat and toss it in the washing machine. For any dirt on the cushion, a simple hand wash will do. Keeping your pet’s seat clean ensures they stay as healthy as possible.Your dog or cat deserves a safe and cozy pet seat with a cover. Just remember to keep them leashed in the backseat for everyone’s safety.Material: PolyesterFilling material: PolyesterAdjustable safety belt: 66-94cmFixed belt: 144cmColour: GreyL:Dimension: 80cm x 55cm x 30cm (W x D x H)Inner Dimension: 47cm x 30cm x 23cm (W x D x H)
2 x side pocketsAdjustable safety beltRemovable cover
Sold by Sello Products UK (Sello Products UK PLC)

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here