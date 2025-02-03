Skylos Pet Car Booster Seat Dog Protector Portable Travel Bed Removable Grey L

Secure your dog in their very own car seat and enjoy a drive to the local park. Once you arrive, simply unclip your furry friend and watch them zoom around before heading home. This setup ensures your pet's safety and security while traveling.

Dogs are pack animals and love to feel snug and safe. A durable dog bed can be a great way to help your pup relax and drift off to sleep, promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Designed with active dogs in mind, our dog car seat can withstand scratches and bites from even the most playful pets. Let them settle into their seat and enjoy the ride alongside you.

When it's time to clean, just unzip the cover from the pet car seat and toss it in the washing machine. For any dirt on the cushion, a simple hand wash will do. Keeping your pet’s seat clean ensures they stay as healthy as possible.

Your dog or cat deserves a safe and cozy pet seat with a cover. Just remember to keep them leashed in the backseat for everyone’s safety.

Material: Polyester

Filling material: Polyester

Adjustable safety belt: 66-94cm

Fixed belt: 144cm

Colour: Grey

L:

Dimension: 80cm x 55cm x 30cm (W x D x H)

Inner Dimension: 47cm x 30cm x 23cm (W x D x H)