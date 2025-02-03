Charles Bentley Premium 4ft Football Table Folding Games Table Foosball Sports

Immerse yourself in the thrilling world of table soccer with our Premium Foosball Table, a must-have for enthusiasts and novices alike. Expertly crafted to bring the excitement of football right into your home, youth club, or garage, this table guarantees hours of fun and competitive play. Its 4-foot playing surface offers ample space for intense single or multiplayer matches, ensuring no one misses out on the action. Designed with both aesthetics and function in mind, the table features a sleek, eye-catching design complemented by practical elements like metal handles with textured grips and a space-saving folding leg mechanism for easy storage. Complete with all necessary accessories, including footballs and a score counter, this table is ready to host your next big game.

Foldable design for space-saving storage Durable MDF & metal construction Includes accessories for immediate play

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)