Marketplace.
Vitalin Adult Chicken with Veg & Thyme 2kg

Vitalin Adult Chicken with Veg & Thyme 2kg

No ratings yet

Write a review

£13.59

£13.59/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Vitalin Adult Chicken with Veg & Thyme 2kg
Our Chicken with Thyme Root Vegetable recipe includes freshly prepared chicken, thyme, peas, potato, parsnip, carrot, and a tasty gravy. Added prebiotics paraprobiotics help to support healthy gut function and glucosamine, chondroitin MSM support joint health. Our Chicken with Thyme Root Vegetable recipe contains citrus extract to help support dental health and is suitable for adult dogs of every age, including seniors. With recyclable packaging and our handy reseal, the last bowl will be as fresh as the first, delivering holistic vitality from farm to tail.
Pack size: 2kg

Ingredients

Chicken (39%, including Dried Chicken 28%, Freshly Prepared Chicken 10%, Chicken Gravy 1%), Potato, Sugar Beet, Whole Peas (5.0%), Sweet Potato, Chicken Oil, Dried Carrot (4.0%), Dried Parsnip (4.0%), Whole Linseed, Chicory Root Extract (as a source of Prebiotic FOS) (0.3%), Citrus Extracts (0.2%), Mannan-oligosaccharides (Prebiotic MOS) (0.1%), Glucosamine (340mg/kg), MSM (340mg/kg), Chondroitin (240mg/kg), Apple Cider Vinegar Powder (200mg/kg), Dried Spearmint (200mg/kg), Honey Powder (200mg/kg), Dried Nettle (200mg/kg), Dried Thyme (200mg/kg), Extract of Yucca Schidigera, Tyndallised Lactobacillus Helveticus HA-122 (0.005%)
Sold by Fetch

View all Cat Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here