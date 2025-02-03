Percale Collection 180 Thread Count Percale V- Shaped Pillowcase in White White

High-quality and reasonably priced, this 180 thread count V-shaped pillowcase is made of sturdy poly cotton fibres. This plush bed linen will complete the appearance of any bedroom. It is long-lasting and will feel fantastic for many years to come. The clean blue tone will go well with any style, whether it's used to finish a matched set or to muffle a bright space.

Explore the remaining pieces in our Percale Collection and pair your V-shaped pillowcase with fitted, valance, and full duvet sets.