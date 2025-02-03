Marketplace.
image 1 of Evernight Collection Waterproof Microfibre Quilted Pillow Protector in White White

Evernight Collection Waterproof Microfibre Quilted Pillow Protector in White White

No ratings yet

Write a review

Colour

£8.70

£8.70/each

Sold and sent by New Edge Blinds

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Evernight Collection Waterproof Microfibre Quilted Pillow Protector in White White
Our quilted pillow protectors from the Evernight Collection will keep your pillows soft and your sleep serene. The premium 110gsm quilted protectors are excellent for maintaining the perfect fit and providing comfort to your pillows. This pillow protector, which is offered in a crisp white hue, goes well with any decor and bedding style.
Sold by New Edge Blinds (NewEdgeBlinds)

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here