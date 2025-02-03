AP Perfecting Anti-Pigmentation Neck & Decollete Cream 100ml

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Target uneven skin texture and tone with SkinSense’s most advanced neck and décolleté formula yet. This velvety, lightweight cream offers specific treatment to an area often over-looked, but over-exposed to harmful UV rays, causing premature ageing, irregular skin tone and discolouration. Formulated with SkinSense’s (AP) Anti-Pigmentation active ingredient complex: Niacinamide, NAG and Hexylresorcinol; skin is hydrated and protected from the environmental stresses and harmful free radicals which cause hyperpigmentation. Containing a super-charged 1% concentration of Hexylresorcinol, this daily treatment offers visible refinement and clarity to skin showing the signs of UV damage and age.

Target uneven skin texture and tone with SkinSense’s most advanced neck and décolleté formula yet. This velvety, lightweight cream offers specific treatment to an area often over-looked, but over-exposed to harmful UV rays, causing premature ageing, irregular skin tone and discolouration. Formulated with SkinSense’s (AP) Anti-Pigmentation active ingredient complex: Niacinamide, NAG and Hexylresorcinol; skin is hydrated and protected from the environmental stresses and harmful free radicals which cause hyperpigmentation. Containing a super-charged 1% concentration of Hexylresorcinol, this daily treatment offers visible refinement and clarity to skin showing the signs of UV damage and age.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.