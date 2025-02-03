Marketplace.
image 1 of AP Perfecting Anti-Pigmentation Neck & Decollete Cream 100ml

AP Perfecting Anti-Pigmentation Neck & Decollete Cream 100ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£96.00

£96.00/each

Sold and sent by SkinSense

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

AP Perfecting Anti-Pigmentation Neck & Decollete Cream 100ml
Target uneven skin texture and tone with SkinSense’s most advanced neck and décolleté formula yet. This velvety, lightweight cream offers specific treatment to an area often over-looked, but over-exposed to harmful UV rays, causing premature ageing, irregular skin tone and discolouration. Formulated with SkinSense’s (AP) Anti-Pigmentation active ingredient complex: Niacinamide, NAG and Hexylresorcinol; skin is hydrated and protected from the environmental stresses and harmful free radicals which cause hyperpigmentation. Containing a super-charged 1% concentration of Hexylresorcinol, this daily treatment offers visible refinement and clarity to skin showing the signs of UV damage and age.
Sold by SkinSense (SkinSense Ltd)

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here