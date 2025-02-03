Marketplace.
Advanced Lifting Eye Concentrate 30ml
SkinSense's new Advanced Lifting Eye Concentrate is supercharged with a highly effective lifting complex, iPeptide™. This powerful anti-inflammatory ingredient reduces the negative impact which poor sleep can have on our skin, including dark circles, puffiness and dehydration. iPeptide™ has the ability to not only hydrate and brighten, but also improve the appearance of expression lines for a more youthful, rested appearance. This silky eye concentrate also contains Liquorice Extract to protect the skin around the delicate eye area against the oxidative stress which causes pigmentation, Glycerin to hydrate and improve the skin’s barrier and Sweet Almond oil to gently moisturise. This advanced formulation will leave eyes feeling smoother, with a visibly lifted appearance.
