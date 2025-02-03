Advanced Lifting Eye Concentrate 30ml

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

SkinSense's new Advanced Lifting Eye Concentrate is supercharged with a highly effective lifting complex, iPeptide™. This powerful anti-inflammatory ingredient reduces the negative impact which poor sleep can have on our skin, including dark circles, puffiness and dehydration. iPeptide™ has the ability to not only hydrate and brighten, but also improve the appearance of expression lines for a more youthful, rested appearance. This silky eye concentrate also contains Liquorice Extract to protect the skin around the delicate eye area against the oxidative stress which causes pigmentation, Glycerin to hydrate and improve the skin’s barrier and Sweet Almond oil to gently moisturise. This advanced formulation will leave eyes feeling smoother, with a visibly lifted appearance.

SkinSense's new Advanced Lifting Eye Concentrate is supercharged with a highly effective lifting complex, iPeptide™. This powerful anti-inflammatory ingredient reduces the negative impact which poor sleep can have on our skin, including dark circles, puffiness and dehydration. iPeptide™ has the ability to not only hydrate and brighten, but also improve the appearance of expression lines for a more youthful, rested appearance. This silky eye concentrate also contains Liquorice Extract to protect the skin around the delicate eye area against the oxidative stress which causes pigmentation, Glycerin to hydrate and improve the skin’s barrier and Sweet Almond oil to gently moisturise. This advanced formulation will leave eyes feeling smoother, with a visibly lifted appearance.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.