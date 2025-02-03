Marketplace.
Reinforcing Vitamin Complex 15ml

£28.00

£28.00/each

This advanced, long-lasting formula is supercharged with fruit and plant extracts rich in vitamins A, B and C to deliver powerful brightening benefits to skin in need of a boost. Stable Vitamin C derivatives 3-o Ethyl Ascorbic Acid and Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate work to reverse free radical damage including stubborn hyper-pigmentation caused by UV exposure.  Turmeric, passion fruit and ginger root extracts work to further improve the clarity, tone, and texture of the skin to achieve and overall brighter, clearer and more even appearance.
